A doubleheader in Gainesville proved to be no difficulty for McLennan Community College’s baseball team as the No. 6 Highlanders defeated North Central College’s Lions, 11-1 and 15-5, in a conference series.
MCC (23-7, 9-1 conference) spotted the Lions a one run lead in the bottom of the second before scoring four runs in the top of the third. The Highlanders than added two runs each in the next three innings to take a 10-1 lead. McLennan then scored one last run in the top of the seventh to end the scoring for both teams.
Alex DeLeon gained the win, with several Highlanders having a good day at the plate. Jalen Battles, Cole Moore and Brett Squires each hit home runs, and Ryan Bishop had a double and 3 RBIs.
In game two, the outcome was never in doubt. MCC took a 9-2 lead after two innings. The Highlanders added six more runs in the remaining five innings, while North Central could only score three more.
Jase Embry had the win, and Garrett Martin went 3-3 with a triple, home run and 3 RBIs. Squires went 4-4 with a double and two homers and 3 RBIs. Aiden Shehparson went 2-3 with a double, home run and 4 RBIs.
The teams meet again Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark on the MCC campus, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m.