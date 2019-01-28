Riding the arm of Alex DeLeon, the No. 3 McLennan Community College baseball team routed Angelina College, 9-1, in the first game of their doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark Monday. Highlander Jase Embry took the mound for the second game and got the win, 7-5, to even MCC’s record at 2-2.
The Highlanders were in control of the first game from the first inning, scoring two runs while holding the Roadrunners scoreless. MCC added one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Angelina finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. DeLeon picked up the win, with Max Mize picking up the save.
Cole Moore and Brett Squires led the Highlander hitters. Both hitters had a double and a home run, but Moore had four RBIs an Squires had three. Both went 2-3 at the plate. Thomas Santos hit a triple. Both he and Ryan Bishop had an RBI.
If the first game was a blowout, the second game was more competitive.
The Roadrunners started the scoring with one run in the top of the second inning. MCC answered with seven runs of their own. The Highlanders scored with hits (four single and a double), a passed-ball third strike, a sacrifice fly and an error. The seven scored would be enough for the home team, though.
Angelina scored two additional runs in the both the second and the seventh.
Head coach Mitch Thompson expressed his pleasure at the team’s turn around after being swept in a doubleheader in Lufkin Saturday. “Overall I have to be pleased with the first two wins of the year. I’m really pleased with the bounce back. I’m really glad to see our entire ball club together again, and it was a lot more fun today than Saturday was for sure.”
The coach also had high praise for DeLeon and Embry. “I was really pleased with our two starting pitchers today; I thought Jase Embry and Alex DeLeon set the tone. Our sophomore position players, particularly Thomas Santos and Aidan Shepardson, brought a big boost and a presence into our dugout that was evident with our offensive team.”
McLennan will play a three-game series at Midland this weekend. They will play a single game on Friday at 4 p.m., and will have a noon doubleheader Saturday. Thompson calls the coming weekend series a “big time challenge.”