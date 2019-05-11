SAN ANGELO – Alex DeLeon pitched a complete game and the No. 8 McLennan Community College Highlanders run-ruled North Central Texas, 12-3, Saturday night in the second round of the Region V baseball tournament.
The game was never really in doubt as the Highlanders (41-15, 24-8 conference) took a quick three run lead in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff batter Jordan Yeatts got on a base by being hit with a pitch, and scored when Jalen Battles hit a triple. Cole Moore’s ground out brought Battles home. After walking both Brett Squires and Aidan Shepardson, Jaylen Williams singled in Squires.
Neither team was able to score in the second inning, but MCC was able to bring more runs across the plate when they came to bat in the third. Singles by Squires and Shepardson and a fielder’s choice by Williams loaded the bases. A wild pitch allowed Squires to cross the home plate, and Brooks Embry cleared the bases with a three-run homer.
North Central finally got on the board in the top of the fourth, scoring all three of their runs. In response, the Highlanders used a Battles single and a Moore double to get runners in place. Garrett Martin scored Battles with a sacrifice fly, and and Moore scored after errors by North Central Texas.
MCC’s scoring continued in the fifth, Embry scoring after a walk, a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Bishop, a passed ball and a Battles single.
The last two runs of the game came when Squires reached base after a North Central Texas error. Williams then shot a two-run homer out of the ballpark.
Battles went 3-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Williams went 2-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Embry went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
MCC will play Sunday evening at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Grayson-New Mexico game.