MIDLAND — It feels good to win. The McLennan Community College baseball team must be feeling very good. It’s on a five-game winning streak after defeating Midland in a doubleheader Saturday.
Alex DeLeon and Trevor Munsch combined to pitch the Highlanders to a 3-1 win in the first game.
The game was scoreless in the first inning. A homer by Brett Squires put MCC (5-2) on the board in the second, followed by two more runs in the top of the third. Midland didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fourth.
DeLeon got the win and Munsch the save. Along with Squires’ home run, Jalen Battles had a double.
In the second game, won by the Highlanders 11-9, scoring got started early as both teams scored a run in the first inning. MCC seemed to break the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth and single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh, but Midland’s Chaparrals kept scrambling. They scored two in the bottom of the fifth, then added three more in the bottom of the seventh and three more in the ninth.
MCC had seven pitchers in the game. Jase Embry started the game, then was replaced by Mason Hilton, who was replaced by Andrew Cossio, then Brant Bennett, Payton Strambler, Cole Moore and Ryan Bishop. Hilton was credited with the win.
The Highlanders travel to the Houston area to play in the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday.