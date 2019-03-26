The fourth-ranked McLennan Community College baseball team will host Temple in a conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Highlanders (26-7 overall, 11-1 conference) are on quite a tear, having won their past 12 games in a row. They jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 in this week’s NJCAA poll.
Temple comes into Wednesday’s action with a 13-18 record, including a 5-7 mark in conference.
MCC’s Garrett Martin is the conference’s reigning Position Player of the Week. The freshman third baseman/DH hit .857 with six runs, two home runs and six RBIs last week.