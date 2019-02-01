Looking more and more like the team that is expected to win their conference, the McLennan Community College baseball team took down the Midland Chaparrals, 20-6, Friday in Midland. The teams will meet Saturday for a doubleheader.
Both teams went scoreless the first inning, then MCC had a run come across the plate in the top of the second. Midland responded with three runs of their own. From there, MCC poured it on, scoring 19 more runs over the next seven innings.
Max Mize was the winning pitcher for the Highlanders. Thomas Santos, Garrett Martin, Garrett Wilkinson, Ethan Mann and Jordan Billups each hit a home run.