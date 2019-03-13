Off to a strong 3-1 start in conference play, the McLennan baseball team will try to keep the momentum rolling when it takes on Vernon on Thursday in Wichita Falls.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders (17-7 overall) opened up conference by dusting Weatherford in three out of four games last week. MCC outscored the 11th-ranked Coyotes, 32-7, in its three wins, led by sophomore Jase Embry, the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander from Axtell allowed only one hit and struck out seven in five innings of work in MCC’s 14-0 win last Wednesday.
MCC also owns the reigning Position Player of the Week in the conference in Garrett Martin. The freshman third baseman and DH tallied a .583 average with five runs scored, five walks, a double, triple, home run, and six RBIs in MCC’s four games.
Game 1 between the Highlanders and Chaparrals (14-12, 0-4) will start at noon Thursday, with the second to follow. Then the series will shift to Waco on Saturday for another doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.