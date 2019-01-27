Coming off a doubleheader loss to Angelina College in Lufkin Saturday, McLennan Community College’s baseball team looks to right the ship Monday when they host the same Angelina team for another doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game will be at noon, with the second game at 3 p.m.
The Highlanders (0-2) travelled to Angelina Saturday with a team composed mostly of first year players with little or no college experience. This was due to the two-game suspension of all the players who had been at the season-ending game against Cisco in the regional finals. Angelina won the first game, 3-0, and the second game, 6-5 in eight innings.
Monday’s game will feature the full gamut of MCC’s players, including ace pitchers Grant Miller and Jace Embry, as well as Alex DeLeon.