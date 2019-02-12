The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference named MCC baseball’s Jase Embry as its Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Embry, a right-handed sophomore from Axtell, tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Alvin on Friday in the San Jacinto Tournament. He struck out three and walked four in the 12-0 Highlander win. On the year, Embry is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA.
MCC will take on Navarro in a three-game series beginning Friday in Corsicana, followed by a doubleheader Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark starting at noon.