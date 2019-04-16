It’s back to the diamond for the No. 6 McLennan baseball team on Wednesday, as the Highlanders will travel to Ranger.
MCC (36-9 overall, 21-3 conference) split four games with Grayson last week, and dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the national poll. But the Highlanders are still well in control of the conference standings, as Grayson is the next-closest team at 15-5.
Ranger, meanwhile, is 22-16 overall and 8-12 in the league. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 1, then will shift the series to Waco for another doubleheader Friday, also starting at 1.