FORT HOOD – Xavier Armstead signed to further his college basketball playing days on Wednesday afternoon, then proceeded to lead his MCC Highlanders to a solid road win on Wednesday night.
Armstead scored 18 points to help MCC (7-1) bounce back from its first loss of the year, as the Highlanders took down the Fort Hood Phantom Warriors, 73-65. Armstead, a sophomore guard from Midway, signed with Louisiana Tech earlier in the day.
Garrett Shaw added 14 points for the Highlanders, who will travel to Snyder to play in the Western Texas Classic on Friday and Saturday.