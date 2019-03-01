March can be a cruel month, and the McLennan Community College baseball team found out how, dropping a doubleheader to New Mexico Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game ended in extra innings, 4-3, in favor of the Thunderbirds. The second game was a 3-0 win for the visitors.
Things started well for the Highlanders as they scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. New Mexico tied the game in the top of the third, then went ahead in the fifth. MCC tied it up again in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.
Both teams scored a run each in the eighth. A Thunderbird player, Zac Vooletich, got on base off an error and went to third following a second error. He scored on a sacrifice fly. MCC was unable to answer.
In the second game, both teams went scoreless for four innings. New Mexico scored two runs in the top of the fifth with Rod Barker and Vooletich getting walks. They advanced one base off a passed ball and scored when Carlos Contreras hit a single.
New Mexico added an insurance run in the sixth.
MCC (14-6) travels to Brenham for a 4 p.m. game against Blinn College Monday.