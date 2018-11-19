It’s been a rough week for the McLennan Community College Highlanders. After playing four games in five days, the Highlanders wound up splitting the games, 2-2, after opening the season with 6 straight wins. The last game, against Western Texas College, ended in loss. MCC tries to get back into the winning ways by hosting Cedar Valley College Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Cedar Valley is a part of the Dallas County Community College District. The Suns (5-1) are coming off their first loss of the season.
The Highlassies, on the other hand, will seek to continue their winning ways as they host Cedar Valley College for a 5 p.m. tip off at the Highlands.
MCC (7-1) went 2-1 at the Coastal Bend Classic, falling to Kilgore College in the opening game before rebounding for wins against Southwest Texas Junior College and Paul Alto College.
The Lady Suns (0-6) will be seeking their first win of the season.