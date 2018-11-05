In a dual match at the Hidden Creek Golf Course in Burleson Monday, the McLennan College Highlander golf team defeated Ranger, 6-1.
MCC’s teams of Trent Leffingwell and Colin Juban, Caden Honea and Will Fore, Parker Scaling and Chase Wilson, Arran Hastings and Mason Mikeska, Brayden Marnell and Landon Plunk and Matt Lorentzen and Austin May each won their games. Andrew Lane and Payton Otto lost to Rangers’ pair.
The Highlanders are hosting the Dr Pepper Classic Monday and Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.