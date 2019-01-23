McLennan Community College Highlassies have ended their conference losing streak, beating Southwestern Christian convincingly, 82-39 at the Highlands Wednesday.
The Lassies led the entire game, beginning with a 5-0 run. They ended the first quarter with a 7-0 run for a 22-11 lead. They extended their lead throughout the second quarter, going into the locker room, 46-18.
Four Highlassies (10-9, 1-5 conference) scored in double figures, with KeeKee Nowlin leading the scoring with 16 points. Raveen Blue and Anastacia Mickens both added 14 to the effort. Kenidi White scored 10 points in the winning effort.
In the men’s game, the Highlanders gained their second conference win in dowing Southwestern Christian, 98-69.
The teams remained close in the first half before MCC (16-5, 2-3 conference) went on a 9-0 run after Xavier Armstead hit on a 3-pointer. The half ended with the Highlanders leading, 40-32.
Mike Adewunmi scored 15 consecutive points for McLennan in the second half; he finished the game with 28 points. Casey Armour scored 14 and Armstead scored 13 in the win.
Both MCC teams travel to Sherman Saturday for a contest against Grayson College. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m. and the men will play at 4 p.m.