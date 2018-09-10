Ellie Darnell shot a two-round 154 to lead McLennan Community College’s women’s golf team to a third place tie at the Hawks Creek Invitational in Westworth Village Monday. MCC shot 629 and are behind host Texas Wesleyan (619) Western Texas (624).
Darnell is tied for sixth place in the individual competition. Fellow Highlassies Briana Venegas (155) is tied for ninth and Elin Eriksson (159) is tied for 14th. Emily Isaacson (161) is tied for 17th and Madison Saenz (176) sits in a tie for 29th place.
Other teams in the competition are, in order, Murray State, St. Thomas, Wayland Baptist, Tyler, Jacksonville and Sterling.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.