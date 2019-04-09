OKLAHOMA CITY — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished in seventh place on Tuesday at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, hosted by Oklahoma City Univeristy.
MCC shot rounds of 321 and 315 for a 636 total at Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Host Oklahoma City won the title at 295-290-585, followed by Texas Wesleyan in second at 302-299-601.
Freshman Ellie Darnell topped MCC, shooting 79-78-157 to finish tied for 32nd. Sophomore Elin Eriksson finished tied for 37th at 81-79-160.
MCC will next compete in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship May 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Fla.