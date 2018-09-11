WESTWORTH VILLAGE — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team opened its fall season with a third-place showing at the Hawks Creek Invitational hosted by Texas Wesleyan.
MCC had rounds of 326, 303 and 335 for a 964 total, behind only host Texas Wesleyan (937) and Western Texas College (946). Murray State also shot a 964 to tie the Highlassies for third.
Sophomore Elin Eriksson and freshman Ellie Darnell shot 82-77-79 – 238 and 79-75-84 – 238, respectively, to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 10th place.
MCC will next compete at the LPGA International Sept. 14-16 at Daytona Beach, Fla.