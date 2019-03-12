McALLEN – Again competing in a tournament with both two-year and four-year schools, the McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished 13th at the UTRGV Women’s Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at the par-72 McAllen Country Club.
MCC shot rounds of 334, 323 and 343 for an even 1,000 total score. Sam Houston State (291-299-301-891) took first place, followed by Texas State (899) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (909).
Freshman Ellie Darnell carded rounds of 83, 79 and 84 to lead the Highlassies, finishing tied for 51st.
MCC’s next action will be March 18-19 at the Houston Baptist Husky Invitational in Sugar Land.