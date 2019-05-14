DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team stands in fourth place after one round at the NJCAA National Championships.
Tuesday’s action came after rain delayed the originally scheduled opening round on Monday. MCC opened with a 322 at the par-72 LPGA International Hills Course, and sits 22 strokes off the leader Seminole (Fla.) State.
Daytona State is second at 309 and Western Texas is third at 319.
Ellie Parnell carded a 6-over 78 to lead MCC. She’s in a tie for eighth. Worapitcha Anndit of Seminole State tops the leaderboard at 70.
Other MCC scores were sophomore Briana Venegas, tied for 11th, 79; freshman Emily Isaacson, tied for 20th, 81; sophomore Elin Eriksson, tied for 29th, 84; and freshman Rylee Taylor-Perez, tied for 69th, 95.
The tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes after Monday’s bad weather, will continue with the second round on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the NJCAA men’s golf tournament also began Tuesday in Viera, Fla. The MCC men shot an opening-round 305, but several teams weren’t able to complete their rounds, and the tournament will resume on Wednesday.