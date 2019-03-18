SUGARLAND – The Riverbend Country Club proved to be a difficult golf course for the McLennan Community College HIghlassies. The team shot 339-339—678 on the first day of the HBU Husky Invitational, putting them in 12th place after Monday’s two rounds.
Houston Baptist (298-310—608) leads the competition, with Sam Houston State (304-305—609) in a close second. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is in third having shot 299-315—614.
Both Elin Eriksson and Ellie Darnell shot 167, putting them in a tie for 53rd place. Eriksson shot 82-85, and Darnell shot 84-83.
The tournament has its final round Tuesday.