DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team shot 48-over-par 336 in the second round of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament on Wednesday at LPGA International Hill Course.
The Highlassies, who opened with a 322 on Tuesday, are in fifth place, 61 strokes behind leader Seminole State.
McLennan freshman Ellie Darnell is leading the Highlassies at 15-over 159 and is tied for 14th place. Worapitcha Anndit of Seminole State is atop the individual leaderboard at 2-under.
Other McLennan scores include Briana Venegas and Emily Isaacson at 21-over, Elin Eriksson at 25-over and Rylee Taylor-Perez at 44-over.
Due to the opening round cancellation, the tournament was shortened to 54 holes with the final round scheduled for Thursday.