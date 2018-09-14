DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Following the first round of the Lady Falcon Invitational Friday, McLennan College women’s golf is in ninth place with a 348. The tournament is being played at the Hills Course at LPGA International.
Seminole (Fla.) State leads the tourney with a 299, followed by Florida Southern, Bethune-Cookman and Lynn tied for second with 307. Host school Daytona State is fifth at 313; Florida Atlantic sixth at 315; Florida Tech seventh at 317; Embry-Riddle (A) is at eighth with 336 and Embry-Riddle (B) is in 10th at 349.
The Highlassies’ individual leader is Ellie Darnell, who shot a 79 and is currently tied for 19th place. Briana Venegas shot an 86, Elin Eriksson shot 91, Emily Isaacson shot 92 and Madison Saenz shot 94.
The second round will play Saturday, with a final round on Sunday.