Shooting a 332-329—661 Saturday, the McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished in second at the NJCAA Region V Championship. Western Texas shot a 320-324—644 to take the win, with Ranger in third at 341-329—670.
Highlassie Ellie Darnell shot 77-79—156 to finish second in the individual standings, behind Kiena Oshifo of Western Texas, who shot 79-72—151.
Three other ‘Lassies finished in the top 10 individually. Emily Isaacson tied for sixth with 85-82—167. Elin Eriksson shot 88-83—171 for ninth, and Valeria Enriquez shot 87-85—172 for tenth place.
Both Western Texas and MCC will play at the NJCAA National Championship LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida, as representatives for Region V. The tourney will be played May 13-16.
The Highlassies next compete in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City on April 8-9.