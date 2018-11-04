Fresh off two wins to begin their season at the McLennan Classic, the McLennan Highlassies basketball team will travel to Blinn College in Brenham Monday for their road game of the season.
The Lassies defeated Cedar Valley College Saturday night, 61-53, at the Highlands. The game was closely fought from the beginning through the end, with MCC only up by two at one point in the fourth quarter before McLennan closed it out. This followed the rout of Coastal Bend Friday, 77-40.
Blinn’s Lady Buccaneers will play their first game of the season when they host the Highlassies. They finished last year with a 15-16 overall record, going 8-12 in conference.
The tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Kruse Center on the Blinn campus.