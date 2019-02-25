CORPUS CHRISTI – The first two rounds of the Islander Classic has wrapped up, and McLennan Community College’s women’s golf team finds itself sitting in 10th place. The tournament, played at the Corpus Christi Country Club, has Houston Baptist in first place with 290-302—592. MCC shot 343-341—684.
Highlassie freshman Ellie Darnell had the best round for MCC as an individual, shooting 84-81—165. She currently sits in a tie for 37th place.
Behind Houston Baptist is host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (303-304—607) at second, followed by Southern Illinois in third after shooting 305-303—608. In fourth place is Stephen F. Austin (300-310—610); UT-Rio Grande Valley (312-307—619), fifth; Incarnate Word (310-316—626), sixth; Cleveland State (321-324—645), seventh, North Dakota (327-327—654), eighth; Texas A&M-Kingsville (332-330—662), ninth; and Prairie View A&M in 11th with 347-358—705.
MCC is the only two-year school competing in the tournament, which concludes with a third round Tuesday.