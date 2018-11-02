Every season begins with confidence and hope — confidence that wins will come, hope that they come often. The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team demonstrated both in their season-opening win against Coastal Bend, 77-40, Friday at the McLennan Classic at The Highlands.
The Highlassies (1-0) scored the first eight points of the game and built on that to take a 37-20 lead into halftime.
The second half unfolded with more of the same, with MCC building its lead to 59-31 at the end of the third before finishing the game with a 37-point advantage.
Sophomore KeeKee Nowlin led the Highlassies with 19 points. Elizabeth Critton scored 17.
MCC will play Cedar Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday to wrap up its action in the McLennan Classic.