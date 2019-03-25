MCC baseball played host to Blinn College in a non-conference game at the Bosque River Ballpark Monday. Being ungracious hosts, the Highlanders downed the Buccaneers, 3-1, with Tanner Brooks getting the win.
McLennan Community College (26-7, 11-1 conference) scored enough runs in the bottom of the first inning, going up 2-0. The score stayed that way until Blinn got a run across the plate in the top of the fourth. The Highlanders added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh.
MCC’s Rene Ramos earned a save in the game, and Jordan Yeatts went 2-4 from the plate, with a double and 2RBIs.
MCC plays Temple College in a conference doubleheader Wednesday. The games will begin at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.