Currently fourth in the conference standings, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team can further solidify its place in the region tournament with a win over Hill on Wednesday.
Kevin Gill’s Highlanders (19-6, 5-4) are finally getting a little home relief after a rigorous road stretch earlier in conference play. This is the middle game of three straight in the comforts of The Highlands.
MCC is coming off a 74-59 win over Collin County last Saturday. The Highlanders defeated Hill, 70-66, in the teams’ first meeting in Hillsboro on Jan. 16.
Meanwhile, the Highlassies (10-14, 1-10), who are already eliminated from a regional tourney spot, will try to upset the conference-leading Lady Rebels (16-9, 9-2). Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women, and 7:30 for the men.