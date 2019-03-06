WEATHERFORD — A matchup of the 10th- and 11th-ranked junior college baseball teams in the country was about as hotly-contested as advertised.
The No. 10 McLennan Highlanders and No. 11 Weatherford Coyotes split their conference-opening doubleheader on Wednesday. The Coyotes rallied for a 3-1 win in the opening game, while MCC rebounded for a 14-0 run-rule pounding in the nightcap.
MCC (15-7, 1-1) scored in the top of the first in the opener, and held that lead until the sixth, when Weatherford (15-4, 1-1) erupted with a three-run rally. Ty Bowring clubbed the clutch go-ahead hit for the Coyotes, with a two-run double off MCC’s Alex DeLeon.
In the second game, Brett Squires led a hit parade for the Highlanders, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Brooks Embry chipped in two hits and two RBIs.
The teams will complete the four-game series beginning at noon on Saturday, when it shifts to MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark.