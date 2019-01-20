The McLennan Community College basketball teams travel to Temple Monday for conference games. The Highlassies will play their game at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
The Lassies (9-8, 0-4) will seek their first conference win of the season, having lost their most recent game to Hill College, 65-55. Temple (11-7, 0-4) will also be seeking their first conference win.
The Highlanders (15-4, 1-2) found the winner’s circle against Hill College, 70-66, is in fourth place in conference play. Temple (15-2, 3-0) sits atop the conference standings.
MCC will play their next home games on Wednesday, when they host Southwestern Christian College.