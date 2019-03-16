After splitting their first doubleheader against Vernon College in Vernon, the McLennan Community College baseball team swept Vernon in the two games played at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The Highlanders won the first game, 4-3, and the second, 6-2.
The scoring in the first game began in the bottom of the second inning, with MCC scoring three runs behind the batting of Brett Squires, Thomas Santos, Jordan Yeatts and Aiden Shepardson.
Vernon tied the game in their next bat. The Highlanders (21-7, 7-1 conference) responded in their part of that same inning, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the third. Santos walked, advanced on an error and came home on a Shepardson single.
Grant Miller got the win for the Highlanders.
In game two, Vernon opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. MCC waited until the fourth inning to respond with two runs of their own. The Highlanders added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Vernon could only muster one more run in the top of the eighth.
Mason Hilton got the win.
McLennan travels to play against North Central Texas College on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.