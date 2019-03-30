With spring officially here, McLennan Community College’s softball team got out their brooms, sweeping Cisco College in Saturday’s doubleheader, 7-6 and 3-2, at the Bosque River Ballpark.
In the first game, the Highlassies (21-12, 12-5 conference) scored in every inning but the fourth, while holding the Lady Wrangers to two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Emily Klanika earned the win with a save by Carla Torres.
Leading hitters for MCC were Emeri Eubanks with a homer and 2 RBIs while going 2-4 at the plate, and Olivia Lantigua, who went 2-3. Brooke Arnold had a triple and an RBI.
In the second game, Torres got the win as the teams played a much closer game. Again, the ‘Lassies took the early lead with two runs in the fourth. Cisco came back with a run in the sixth and another run in the seventh to even up the score. McLennan finally scored the final run in the bottom of the eighth.
Arianna Perales went 3-5 with an RBI for the Highlassies.
MCC hits the road Monday for a doubleheader against Blinn College in Brenham. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m.