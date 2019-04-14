When McLennan Community College’s softball team hosted Grayson College for their first doubleheader in March, the Highlassies won the two games with identical 6-2 scores. The ‘Lassies travel Monday to Denison to play their second doubleheader against Grayson in conference play.
MCC (23-18, 14-9 NTJCAC) currently sits in fifth in conference standings,1½ games behind fourth place Vernon College, while Grayson is 3½ games back in sixth.
The Highlassies are currently in a four game losing streak. They most recently fell to Vernon, 2-1 and 7-6, Friday.