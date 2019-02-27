CISCO – Not a bad start to conference play for the McLennan Community College softball team.
Chris Berry’s club used a five-run sixth inning to shoot past Cisco, 13-12, in the conference opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon. A second scheduled game was postponed due to weather conditions.
Cisco led 10-8 going to the sixth, when MCC found its groove. The big hits came on a two-run single from Ariana Perales and an RBI triple from Brooke Arnold.
Emily Klanika picked up the win in the circle for MCC (10-7, 1-0).