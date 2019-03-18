McLennan Community College softball continued on its roll in sweeping a doubleheader from Ranger College in Ranger. The first game was a 10-1 run-rule rout, while the second game was a hitter’s dream game, 17-15.
Emily Klanika picked up the win for the Highlassies (17-8, 8-1 conference) in the first game, while Carla Torres was credited with the win in the second.
Kaitlin Richards (4-4, 2 2Bs, HR 4 RBIs) and Emeri Eubanks (2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs) were the leading sluggers for MCC in the first game, while Genisa Marrero-Carter (5-5, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs) led the hitting barrage for the second game. The Highlassies had a total of 32 hits for the day, 13 in the first game and 19 in the second.
The team plays a doubleheader at Hillsboro against Hill College, with the first game scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.