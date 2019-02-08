In a pair of high scoring softball games Friday, the McLennan Community College Highlassies came out ahead, defeating Blinn College, 13-11, in the first game and host San Jacinto College, 12-11, at the Scrap Yard in Conroe.
In the opener, MCC fell behind Blinn, 8-1, after four innings. Emila Klanika, starting for the Highlassies, gave way in the fourth inning to Carla Torres. Blinn scored six runs in the inning.
It was in the fifth that the Lassies discovered their bats again, and the runs rained down. MCC scored four in the top of the fifth, five in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh. Meanwhile, the pitching solidified, and Blinn was held to two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and no runs in the bottom of the final inning.
Torres was credited with the win, and Kaitlin Richards led MCC’s hitters with a home run and four RBIs while going 3-4 at the plate.
In the second game, with McLennan batting in the bottom of the innings, the Lassies got on the board first with a run in the first. After three innings, San Jac had gone up, 9-5, and again the Lassies found a way to score runs while closing down the bats of the opposing team.
MCC scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and went scoreless in the sixth while holding San Jac to one run in the top of the fifth. The Coyotes scored the tying run in the top of the seventh, but McLennan responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Emeri Eubanks got on base with a walk to start the inning, and Lindy Alexander reached base on an error. Daniella Hill loaded the bases with a fielder’s choice, and Eubanks scored the final run on a passed ball.
Klanika got the win for the Highlassies.
Tournament play continues Saturday with games against Team Japan and Galveston College. The first game will be played at 10 a.m. and the second at 2:30 p.m.