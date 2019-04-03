The McLennan softball team fattened up its conference record by two more wins by sweeping visiting Ranger on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC won by scores of 9-1 in the opener and 12-4 in the second game.
Destiny Guerra went the distance in the first game, throwing a two-hitter to propel the Highlassies (23-14, 14-5) to the win. Katilin Richards went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, while Emeri Eubanks was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and one driven in.
In the second game, MCC blew the game open with a five-run fifth and a five-run sixth. Sophie Wideman cranked two home runs and Richards added her second of the day, as MCC bashed 14 hits for the second straight game.
The Highlassies will go to Grayson on Saturday.