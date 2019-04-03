The McLennan softball team fattened up its conference record by two more wins by sweeping visiting Ranger on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC won by scores of 9-1 in the opener and 12-4 in the second game.
Destiny Guerra went the distance in the first game, throwing a two-hitter to propel the Highlassies (23-14, 14-5) to the win. Katilin Richards went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, while Emeri Eubanks was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and one driven in.
In the second game, MCC blew the game open with a five-run fifth and a five-run sixth. Sophie Wideman cranked two home runs and Richards added her second of the day, as MCC bashed 14 hits for the second straight game.
The Highlassies will go to Grayson on Saturday.
Baylor women’s tennis headed to Lubbock
The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to bounce back from a pair of losses in Oklahoma last weekend when it continues Big 12 action against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thursday.
The Bears snapped a 14-match losing streak when they defeated Kansas State, 4-3, on March 24. But after falling at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Friday and Sunday, Baylor (6-17, 1-4 Big 12) has lost 16 of 17.
The No. 29 Red Raiders (14-5,4-1) have won 7 of their last 8 matches, including victories over No. 22 Illinois and No. 38 Rice.
Stafford’s wife has brain tumor
DETROIT — Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, plans to have surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Stafford shared the details Wednesday on her Instagram account. She says an MRI showed the tumor on cranial nerves after she had vertigo spells within the last year.
Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters . They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
Kraft’s attorneys attack investigation
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for Robert Kraft on Wednesday attacked a Florida police investigation that led to the New England Patriots owner being charged with paying for sex at a massage parlor, saying officers violated the U.S. and state constitutions and used tactics normally reserved for serious crimes rather than low-level offenses.
In a 92-page court filing, Kraft’s high-profile attorneys allege Jupiter, Florida, police misrepresented evidence to obtain a search warrant that allowed them to secretly install video cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police say those cameras recorded Kraft twice paying to have sex with spa employees.