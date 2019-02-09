Saturday was a day of mixed emotions with the McLennan Community College softball team splitting their two games at the Scrap Yard tournament in Conroe. The Highlassies lost their first game to Team Japan, 9-1, then regrouped and downed Galveston by the same score, 9-1.
In the first game, the Lassies took on an all-star team of Japanese players. Japan held MCC to three hits, including a solo homer by Kaitlin Richards in the fourth inning. Carla Torres took the loss for the Lassies.
In the second game, it was MCC’s turn to see runners crossing the plate on a regular basis. McLennan scored two runs in the first, four in the second and three in the fifth, while Galveston was held to one run in the fourth. The game ended with a run rule.
Emily Klanika earned the win for the Lassies, with Richards adding a second homer for the day and three RBIs, while going 1-3. Brooke Arnold hit a double, and Kaelin Morkisch, Charley Avery and Arianna Perales each had two RBIs.
MCC will play Bossier Parish in a doubleheader Friday in Louisiana. The first game will begin at 1 p.m.