BIG SPRING – McLennan Community College opened their doubleheader with Howard College with a win, shutting out Howard, 6-0.
The Highlassies scored in the first inning off a single by Genisa Marrero-Carter and a homer by Sophie Wideman. The team scored again in the third with one run, in the fourth with two more and a run in the seventh inning.
Emily Klanika earned the win for MCC, and Marrero-Carter went 3 -4 at the plate, while Wideman had two RBIs, and Lindy Alexander went two for two at the plate.
In the second game, Howard turned the tables on the Lassies, taking the second game, 10-7.
Both teams started strong, with MCC scoring three runs in the top of the first. Howard answered with two of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Howard took the lead with two more runs in the third, then added five in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Lassies tried to rally with four runs of their own in the top of the sixth, but were held scoreless in the last inning.
Carla Torres took the loss for MCC. Kaitlin Richards and Emeri Eubanks both homered for the Highlassies.
McLennan will host Kilgore in a doubleheader Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game will be at 1 p.m.