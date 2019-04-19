In a game that was played halfway between Waco and Hillsboro due to poor grounds conditions at the Bosque River Ballpark, McLennan Community host Hill College in a doubleheader Friday at West High School. Deciding to the theme of meeting halfway, the teams split their doubleheader, with MCC winning the first game, 10-1, and Hill taking the second, 5-3.
Emily Klanika gained the win in game one. She and reliever Kaitlin Richards held Hill to five hits.
The ‘Lassies (25-20, 16-11 conference) scored in every inning but the fourth, while limiting Hill to one run in the fifth. Sophie Wideman homered for the Highlassies while going 2-2 at the plat. Emeri Eubanks managed to go 3-3 with a double and home run, and Rebeca Fajardo went 2-3 with a triple.
Game two saw the Lady Rebels fall behind early as MCC scored in the bottom of the first. Hill countered with two in the top of the second. While McLennan tied it up in the bottom of the second, Hill took the lead for good with another run in the third and two more in the fourth. MCC only managed one more run, in the bottom of the fifth.
MCC travels to Cisco on Monday for a single game scheduled for 2 p.m.
Highlanders blow through Ranger in two-game sweep
No. 6 McLennan Community College baseball was humming like a fine machine as the team routed Ranger, 12-2 and 11-1, to sweep the Friday doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark and win the four-game series, 3-1.
The Highlanders (39-10, 24-4 conference) run ruled Ranger in both games. Pitcher Grant Miller got the win in game one, and Jack Driskell earned the win in game two.
Game one began with MCC scoring the first run in the bottom of the first inning. Ranger responded with a two-run second inning off a walk and homer.
The score remained 2-1 in the visitors’ favor until the Highlanders erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The team then added six more in the sixth.
The second game also began with MCC scoring in the bottom of the first, getting two runs across the plate. One run was scored in the third, and then McLennan picked up six more in the fourth.
Ranger scored their one run in the top of the fifth, and the Highlanders ended the game with two more runs in the bottom of that same inning.
Jaylen Williams went 2-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game. Jalen Battles went 2-4, Aiden Shepardson went 2-3 and Ryan Neitsch went 2-3 at the plate.
In the second game, MCC’s Cole Moore homered and drove in four runs, while Jordan Yeatts went 2-4 with two RBIs.
The Highlanders play again Wednesday when they host Hill College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Crawford doubles teams claim regional titles
Crawford will send a trio of doubles teams to the state tournament as the boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles all won Class 2A Region III championships on Thursday.
The Pirates girls doubles team of Anne Williams and Blair Brunson defeated Centerville’s Ana Lima and Taylor Morgan, 6-4, 6-0. Crawford’s boys doubles team of Dakota Anderson and Hogan Hall edged Moody’s Jacob Armida and Cody Stone, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; and the Pirates’ mixed doubles pair of Karson Green and Taylor Westerfeld beat Valley Mills’ Albert Franco and Hailey Graves, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.
Moody’s Armida and Stone and Valley Mills’ Franco and Graves also advanced to the state tournament by finishing second at the regional tournament.
Bruceville-Eddy hires Shoppach as AD, football coach
Bruceville-Eddy has hired Kyle Shoppach as its new athletic director and head football coach at the conclusion of a school board meeting on Thursday night.
Shoppach comes to Bruceville-Eddy from Robinson, where he was the Rockets passing game coordinator. He’ll replace J.B. Chaney who returned as an assistant coach to Holland High School.
Chaney compiled a 23-28 record in five seasons as Bruceville-Eddy’s head football coach coach. He led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance since 1985 when they reached the postseason in 2017.
Shoppach helped Robinson post a 5-6 record and a playoff appearance last season. Rockets quarterback Jordan Rogers passed for 1,130 yards and 11 TDs.
Baylor falls in Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championship
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In order to advance to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship, Baylor would need to win the Big 12 tournament. Standing in the way was the University of Texas. The No. 7 Longhorns brought the Bears’ season to a close with a 4-1 quarterfinals win at Jayhawk Tennis Center Friday. The score was 4-1.
Baylor didn’t go meekly into the night. Texas’ Fernanda Labrana and Tijana Spasojevic downed Baylor’s Paul Baranano and Liva Kraus, 6-1, in doubles. Baylor tied the score up, though, with Jessica Hinojosa and Dominika Sujova getting a 6-4 win over Bojana Markovic and Petra Granic from Texas. Ultimately, the doubles’ edge went the Longhorns way, winning on a tie-breaker, 7-6.
Angie Shakhraichuck won Baylor’s only point with a singles victory, 7-5, 6-0, over Labrana.
While 2018-19 didn’t go the way the Bears had hoped, finishing their season 9-21, the team does have a lot of returning players and have higher expectations for the 2019-20 season.