In a game that was played halfway between Waco and Hillsboro due to poor grounds conditions at the Bosque River Ballpark, McLennan Community host Hill College in a doubleheader Friday at West High School. Deciding to the theme of meeting halfway, the teams split their doubleheader, with MCC winning the first game, 10-1, and Hill taking the second, 5-3.
Emily Klanika gained the win in game one. She and reliever Kaitlin Richards held Hill to five hits.
The ‘Lassies (25-20, 16-11 conference) scored in every inning but the fourth, while limiting Hill to one run in the fifth. Sophie Wideman homered for the Highlassies while going 2-2 at the plat. Emeri Eubanks managed to go 3-3 with a double and home run, and Rebeca Fajardo went 2-3 with a triple.
Game two saw the Lady Rebels fall behind early as MCC scored in the bottom of the first. Hill countered with two in the top of the second. While McLennan tied it up in the bottom of the second, Hill took the lead for good with another run in the third and two more in the fourth. MCC only managed one more run, in the bottom of the fifth.
MCC travels to Cisco on Monday for a single game scheduled for 2 p.m.