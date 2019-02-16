After a rare game where nothing seemed to go right, Emily Klanika returned to form, leading McLennan Community College to a softball win against Kilgore College, 10-2, Saturday in Kilgore. The Highlassies were less successful in the second game of the doubleheader, losing the second game, 10-9.
The teams were tied,1-1, in the first game going into the top of the third inning. That’s when MCC pushed four runs across the plate. Kaelin Morkisch reached first with a single, but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice which left Olivia Lantigua on first. Kaitlin Richards walked and Sophie Wideman drove in both runners and herself as a result of her home run. Lindy Alexander hit a double and scored on an error.
The Lassies continued their scoring with one run in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Kilgore answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and that ended the scoring.
Klanika got the win, and Wideman was joined by Brooke Arnold and Ella Ortiz in the hitting of home runs for the game.
In the second game, Kilgore jumped out to a two run lead after the first inning, 4-2, then added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Kilgore upped their lead to 8-2 after four. MCC scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and Kilgore answered with two of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Entering the seventh inning, the Highlanders were down, 10-5, and MCC began to score runs. They scored four runs in the top of the inning, and fell, 10-9, in the nightcap.
MCC travels to Houston Wednesday to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader against San Jacinto.