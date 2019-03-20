HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College softball team split a doubleheader versus Hill College as the Highlassies won the first game, 10-4, and dropped the second, 7-3, on Wednesday afternoon at the Hill College softball field.
Emeri Eubanks fueled MCC’s offensive explosion in the opener as she produced two home runs and a double on her way to a 4-for-4 performance with 4 RBIs.
Eubanks and teammate Rebeca Fajardo hti back-to-back homers in the top of the second inning to ignite the Highlassies (18-9, 9-2 in conference). Then Eubanks broke the game open with a two-run home run that scored Sophie Wideman in the fifth inning, boosting MCC to a 7-2 advantage.
MCC pitcher Emily Klanika went the distance, striking out 10 to win the first game.
Hill’s Alison Hernandez and Autumn Graham combined to hold back the MCC lineup in the nightcap to help the Rebels earn a split of the double dip.
MCC will return home to face Temple College in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.