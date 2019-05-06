The McLennan Community College softball season came to an end Sunday evening as the Highlassies dropped a game to Weatherford College, 10-3, in Weatherford. It was their second loss of the tournament.
The ‘Lassies (27-26, 17-15 conference) took a quick lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Kaelin Morkisch got on base with a walk and Olivia Lantigua managed a single. Sophie Wideman laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Morkisch. A ground out by Kaitlin Richards advanced Lantigua to third, and Emeri Eubanks singled Lantigua in.
Then it was Weatherford’s turn at the plate, and they responded with five runs on their half of the first, and added another run in the bottom of the second.
MCC scored their last run in the top of the third, but Weatherford put the game away with two more runs in both the third and fifth innings.