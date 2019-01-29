Sheryl Crow once sang, “A change would do you good.”
Chris Berry can dig it.
The first-year softball coach at McLennan Community College comes from a baseball background, and never will lose his love for that diamond. But as he made the switch over to softball, he experienced a battery recharge he wasn’t even aware he needed.
“To be honest, it’s just been so much fun,” said Berry, who served as an assistant on Mitch Thompson’s MCC baseball staff for four years prior to accepting the head softball job. “Any time you do something for a long time, you can get to the point where you’re sleepwalking a bit. You do your best to learn new things and try new things, but there’s a lot that remains the same.
“What this has done for me is caused me to jump in a cold shower. My eyes are wide open, and I’m not only teaching a lot, but I’m learning a lot.”
MCC endured a tumultuous 2018 season that included the resignation of longtime coach Manuel Ordones, following a Title IX investigation into allegations by players of verbal abuse and improper conduct from Ordones.
As he made the move over to softball, Berry just wanted to show the players that he cared.
“We’ve tried to leave the past in the past,” Berry said. “We don’t talk about it. My whole career, and I know this to be true, I’ve wanted to be an advocate for my players. I want them to be willing to come to me, to know that I’m going to be in their corner. We’ve really tried to create more of a family culture. Chemistry is a big deal. They hang out in our office all the time – we can’t get rid of them, and that’s what we want.”
On the field, the Highlassies went 30-13 last year, including a 22-10 mark in conference, and they’ve still got some players around who don’t need to visit Home Depot in order to learn how to rake. MCC hit .328 as a team last year, and welcomes back several big-bopping bats to the lineup.
One of those players is sophomore third baseman Emeri Eubanks, a former West Lady Trojan who hit .362 with 38 RBIs for the Highlassies in 2018. “Emeri has monster power potential,” Berry said. “She’s due for a huge breakout year.”
Kaitlin Richards claimed all-conference honors at catcher last year, and led the team in batting average at .405. Berry has shifted Genisa Marrero-Carter (.356, 22 RBIs) from shortstop to center field, where she should shine as a “true gap-to-gap defender,” Berry said.
Among the freshmen, Midway product Sophie Wideman should bring a power bat to the middle of the order, while University graduate Arianna Perales has impressed the coaching staff with her ability to pick it at shortstop.
“All of those players are D-1 caliber players,” Berry said. “I’m not saying all of them will end up at Baylor or a Power 5 school, but they’re all capable of playing somewhere down the road.”
So much of a successful softball program is centered on what’s happening in the circle. Berry gets that, and he thinks MCC’s pitching should stack up well against the rest of its conference. Emily Klanika, a sophomore right-hander from Pflugerville, was a second-team all-conference honoree last year, when she went 9-2 with a 2.36 ERA.
She’ll be flanked by freshmen Destiny Guerra of University, who signed as a hitter but has impressed the coaches with her arm, Lindy Alexander of Petrolia, and Carla Torres of Gonzales. Also, Berry thinks Eubanks could “steal some innings” here and there to get some of the other pitchers some rest.
The schedule-maker didn’t do the Highlassies any favors. They’ll grow used to bus trips around the state, that’s for sure. Though MCC opens the season on Wednesday on its home field at Bosque River Park against Alvin, the Highlassies will play at home just twice in the entire month of February, a doubleheader against Kilgore on Feb. 6. Eighteen of the team’s first 22 games are outside of Waco.
“It’s brutal. It’s the schedule we inherited, and moving forward we’ll try hard to flip that,” Berry said. “That’s quite a bit of traveling. … Any time you’re playing a competitive sport, the more time you can spend around each other can help, but I also prefer sleeping in my own bed to sleeping in hotels.”
Ultimately, Berry hopes those road trips lead to plenty of fun, raucous rides home. He wants the Highlassies to put pressure on their opponents, whether that’s coming from the pitchers, the hitters or the baserunners.
“The biggest thing is that I want to play fast, play hard and play with an edge,” Berry said. “It’s the same way we tried to play with Mitch and the baseball team. … I said something to (the players) the other day, and they looked at me cross-eyed, I told them that I wanted to hit 100 home runs and steal 100 bases. Is that a stretch? Sure, it is. But Emeri is capable of hitting 30 to 30 home runs. Sophie could hit 15 to 20, Richards could hit 15 to 20, Carter could steal 30 to 40 bases. The main thing is just that I want us to be relentless.”