GAINESVILLE, Texas — The McLennan Community College softball team couldn’t carry the momentum from its opening rout over into the nightcap, and split a conference doubleheader with North Central Texas on Wednesday.
MCC’s Emily Kalinka tossed a shutout in an 11-0 run-rule win in the opener, but North Central came back for a 6-2 victory in the second game.
The opener was scoreless until the third, but the Highlassies (19-12, 10-6) got things going in a big way, scoring 11 over the next three innings. Kaitlin Richards and Kaelin Morkisch had three hits apiece to pace a 13-hit effort for MCC.
In the second game, North Central (31-8, 9-6) used a four-run first to jump out in front. Sophie Wideman, a freshman from Midway, went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the loss for MCC, which will host Cisco at noon on Saturday.