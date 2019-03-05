The McLennan Community College softball and baseball teams will both play conference doubleheaders on Wednesday.
Chris Berry’s softball squad will host Grayson in a Bosque River Ballpark twinbill, starting at 1 p.m. The Highlassies are 10-7 overall and 1-0 in conference play, and haven’t played since beating Cisco, 13-12, a week ago. MCC’s second game against Cisco was called off due to bad weather.
Grayson comes in with an 8-5 mark and an 0-2 record in conference.
Meanwhile, Mitch Thompson's MCC baseball team will open up conference action with a road doubleheader against Weatherford, starting at noon with the first game. The Highlanders (14-6) are on a two-game skid after dropping a pair to New Mexico on Friday. Weatherford owns the best record in the NTJCAC at 14-3.