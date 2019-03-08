WEATHERFORD – The Highlassies softball of McLennan Community College swept through their doubleheader Friday with Weatherford College. MCC won the first game, 11-4, and won the nightcap, 4-3.
Emily Klanika started for the Highlassies, striking out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
McLennan (14-7, 5-0 conference) got on the board first in game one, scoring two at the top of the first inning. Kaelin Morkisch reached base on a single, and Kaitlin Richards brought the two runs home with a home run.
The third inning was MCC’s best with six runs. They added one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Weatherford was able to respond with two runs in the bottom of the third and one run each in the fourth and sixth.
Richards had two homers while going 3-5 at the plate. Highlassie Sophie Wideman also homered.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies again got off to an early lead, scoring three in the top of the first. They added an insurance run in the fourth. Weatherford began chipping away at the lead, scoring one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Carla Torres got the win for MCC, with Destiny Guerra earning a save. Brooke Arnold had two RBIs for the Highlassies.
MCC hosts Vernon College at the Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday in a doubleheader. The first game begins at 1 p.m.